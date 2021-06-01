Covid-19: The daily dose (June 1, 2021)

# The Supreme Court questions the Centre’s dual pricing policy and the reach of the vaccination programme against Covid-19 in rural areas, even as the Government says it expects to vaccinate the entire population by the year end.

# Early signs of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines making it to India, as drugmaker Cipla reportedly takes the issue up with the Government to bring it in.

# Away from the heated discussions of modern medicine versus traditional ones, Karnataka gets on with the job by taking students on from both streams for Covid-19 duty.

# While Centre and States tug at each other for vaccine supply, allocation and wastage – here’s a snapshot of how they stack-up.

# They call them viruses by a Greek name now. The variant that originated in India is called “Delta”.

# Sputnik V will be in Delhi, later this month, says the Delhi CM.

# The curious case of a herbal preparation that’s taking Nellore by storm. The Andhra Pradesh government allows the locally-made preparation made by a traditional medicine practitioner in Krishnapatnam.

# In the list of nations sending aid to India, now Japan sends medical aid to its “friend”.

# A tiny peep into the impact the pandemic is having on the mental health of physicians. A guest article from a mental health practitioner advises doctors to help heal themselves.