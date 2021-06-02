Covid-19: The daily dose (June 2, 2021)

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
#Another mRNA vaccine could be headed to India through an alliance between Hyderabad’s Biological E and Canada’s Providence Therapeutics. Incidentally, Bio E has a tie-up with Johnson & Johnson to make its one-dose vaccine, in India.
# The ICMR is to undertake another serosurvey to map the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This could help prepare for the third wave, or surge in virus cases.
# WHO green-lights Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the second vaccine from China.
# Health Ministry explains the impact of the corona virus on children, as experts caution that this segment of population is susceptible.
# As it was with other Covid-19 management medication and tools, now the Government restricts export of Amphotericin B – used to treat Black fungus.
# A Gujarat government conducted study that integrates modern science and ayurveda in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, finds that the collaborative approach works better. This, when heated discussions are on in the country, pitting one against the other.
# Maharashtra has fixed the price on treatment in private hospitals, something it had done last year as well, during the peak of the pandemic in the State.
# And staying with Maharasthra, the global MCGM tender to get Mumbai vaccinated has got nine bids. The mystery through will unravel, only when the bids are opened, as suppliers for Russia’s Sputnik V have a lion’s share.
#And ending on a note of optimism, a US study says that vaccines do boost immunity against the corona virus, and possibly its variants as well.
