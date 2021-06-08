Covid-19: The daily dose (June 9, 2021)

# Finally, the big decision to centralise vaccine procurement was announced by the Prime Minister. It now remains to be seen how vaccine makers will react, given the financial impact this has on their selling price to the Centre.

# As the IP waiver discussion comes up at the WTO over today and tomorrow, here’s what humanitarian organisations have to say to the EU, UK and others:

# To counter the third wave of Covid, Karnataka prepares a Rs 1500 crore plan.

# Covaxin in Delhi, only as second dose, the Delhi HC is told.

# Kerala joins the list of States locking down a little longer ...

# It’s been the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in two months..

# Call for a pandemic prevention programme. Why India needs to carry out large scale pandemic prevention programmes, as more transmissible virus variants emerge.

# Virus and its political tremors internationally. China dismisses Trump’s demand for compensations.