Covid-19: The daily dose (June 9, 2021)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
# Finally, the big decision to centralise vaccine procurement was announced by the Prime Minister. It now remains to be seen how vaccine makers will react, given the financial impact this has on their selling price to the Centre.
# As the IP waiver discussion comes up at the WTO over today and tomorrow, here’s what humanitarian organisations have to say to the EU, UK and others:
# To counter the third wave of Covid, Karnataka prepares a Rs 1500 crore plan.
# Covaxin in Delhi, only as second dose, the Delhi HC is told.
# Kerala joins the list of States locking down a little longer ...
# It’s been the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in two months..
# Call for a pandemic prevention programme. Why India needs to carry out large scale pandemic prevention programmes, as more transmissible virus variants emerge.
# Virus and its political tremors internationally. China dismisses Trump’s demand for compensations.
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
