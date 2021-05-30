News

Covid-19: The daily dose (May 30, 2021)

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on May 30, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# It’s not just the multinationals who are repurposing existing drugs to treat Covid-19. That’s what IIT-Hyderabadis hoping to do for Black Fungus, a fungal infection, witnessing an increased incidence across the country. This has caused a run on Amphotericin B injections, used to treat Black Fungus.

But researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Hyderabad) are optimistic that a tablet they had developed for Kala Azar, a fungal disease too, could well be used to treat Black Fungus patients.And the price of the tablet – about Rs 200 for 60 gms. Compare this to the injection, hovering around the Rs 6000 odd price range.

IIT-H researchers develop oral solution to treat black fungus

# Staying with research, a student from SRM university (AP) has received IP protection for a biodegradable face shield.

Student of SRM University, AP bags copyright for biodegradable face shield

# Hospitals have been ground-zero for treating the virus. Aster DM’s chief explains why its important to change the ventilating systems, when confronted with an air-borne virus.

Aster DM Healthcare to re-look at HVAC systems in hospitals

# Former FM Chidambaram has called for an audit to trace the “missing”vaccines.

Reveal the mystery of missing vaccines: Chidambaram

# Meanwhile, the Centre has discontinued Central allocation of anti-viral remdesivir, due to enhanced production and supply.

Govt discontinues Central allocation of Remdesivir to States, NPPA & CDSCO to monitor the availability

# As the pandemic takes a high toll, benefits have been announced for families of workers who died of Covid.

Pension, insurance benefits for families of workers who died due to Covid

# Internationally, the EU has now cleared vaccines for kids between 12 and 15 years – after the US, Canada and Singapore.

EU clears Pfizer vaccine for 12 -15-year olds

# The UK gets its fourth vaccine, as the MHRA approves the J&J vaccine.

# Students in Mumbai can walk-in and get vaccinated next week, if they are headed to a foreign university.

Published on May 30, 2021

Covid-19
