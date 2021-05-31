News

Covid-19: The daily dose (May 31, 2021)

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on May 31, 2021

Youngsters thronged to get at Vaccination drive for 18+ at Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.   -  Somashekar G R N

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The week begins with an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, as the State will soon be going into the monsoon season. Telangana too extended its lockdown period by over a week. While States, including West Bengal, are sticking with lockdown measures, Delhi moves to ease restrictions this week.

# Companies have been bulking up on their Covid-portfolios, through developing or sourcing medicines, diagnostic kits and vaccines to tackle corona virus. The real deal, though, will be when these products are accessible to patients, at affordable costs.

# Researchers have constantly cautioned that deaths are being under reported, not just in India but across the world. In fact, a recent study says, the second wave of the cornonavirus in India has seen more acute under reporting.

# As India and the US have conversations over vaccines, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the US to fulfil its vaccine aid promise to India. The immediate need was to rally democracies together against the pandemic, he said.

# And in China, Guangzhou, a business and industrial centre has locked down a neighbourhood after a surge in new infections were reported over the past week. A grim reminder that the virus continues to pose a risk across the world.

Published on May 31, 2021

