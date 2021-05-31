Covid-19: The daily dose (May 31, 2021)

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
# The week begins with an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, as the State will soon be going into the monsoon season. Telangana too extended its lockdown period by over a week. While States, including West Bengal, are sticking with lockdown measures, Delhi moves to ease restrictions this week.
# Companies have been bulking up on their Covid-portfolios, through developing or sourcing medicines, diagnostic kits and vaccines to tackle corona virus. The real deal, though, will be when these products are accessible to patients, at affordable costs.
# Researchers have constantly cautioned that deaths are being under reported, not just in India but across the world. In fact, a recent study says, the second wave of the cornonavirus in India has seen more acute under reporting.
# As India and the US have conversations over vaccines, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the US to fulfil its vaccine aid promise to India. The immediate need was to rally democracies together against the pandemic, he said.
# And in China, Guangzhou, a business and industrial centre has locked down a neighbourhood after a surge in new infections were reported over the past week. A grim reminder that the virus continues to pose a risk across the world.
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...