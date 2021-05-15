Covid-19: Third Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu to arrive on May 16

The third loaded Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu with two containers carrying 40 tonnes of LMO was despatched from Tata Nagar (PSTA) siding in Jharkhand. They are in transit and expected to arrive in the city on Sunday.

The fourth and fifth loaded oxygen express from Rourkela and Tata Steel Siding, Kalinganagar in Odisha are likely to depart on Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday.

The loaded oxygen express from Rourkela will transport five loaded tankers with nearly 79 tonnes of oxygen to Tiruvallur. The loaded oxygen express from Tata Steel siding will transport loaded oxygen containers to Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet in Chennai. Third empty Oxygen express from Tiruvallur with four empty tankers is to depart today to Rourkela, says a Southern Railway press release.

Tamil Nadu received its second loaded Oxygen Express from Rourkela in Odisha with 31.4 MT of oxygen at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu at 06:00 hours today (May15, 2021). This oxygen express was run on top priority, and it clocked an average speed of 52.30kmph.

V Murali Krishna, Loco Pilot/Tiruvottiyur; N Ramkumar, Assistant Loco Pilot, Tiruvottiyur, and Chukka Prasad, Goods Guard/Tiruvottiyur, were the crew who worked this Oxygen Express in its last lap up to Tiruvallur. All the signals were green so that the train could reach the destination in time.

With this, the total Oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu is 111.4 MT, the release said.