Covid-19: Third wave in Maharashtra but no stress on health infrastructure: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the third wave of Covid-19 has started in Maharashtra and the peak in the number of patients will be in the end of January. However, there is no need to worry as only 2 per cent of the active patients in the State are on oxygen and 1 per cent in ICU, he said.

“ We can say that the third wave has started. We have to wait and watch when the peak will arrive. During the second wave, we had 65,000 patients every day during the peak. It seems that the third wave peak will be in January end,” said Tope speaking to reporters in Jalna.

Tope said that Maharashtra has 1,73,000 active Covid-19 patients. The State has 1,34,000 oxygen beds out of which 5,400 are occupied. Out of a total of 16,000 ventilator beds, 700 are occupied. “We have 38,850 ICU beds of which 1,710 are occupied. The number of deaths is less and also the need for oxygen and ICU beds is very less. The health infrastructure in the State is not under stress. About 85 per cent of patients are asymptomatic and 13 per cent have mild symptoms,” he said.

The Minister added that as per the earlier notification by the State, the lockdown will be started I auto mode once the daily requirement of oxygen touches 700 metric ton. “ As of now the Covid and non-Covid demand of oxygen is 250 ton and there is no rise in the demand.