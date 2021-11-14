Covid-19: TN administers over 16 lakh doses of vaccine

Tamil Nadu on Sunday administered 16,32,498 doses of Covid vaccines as part of the 8th mega camp held across the State. This was achieved despite heavy rain in 12 districts, says a State government press release.

Of the total, the first dose was 5,44,809 while second dose was 10,87,689.

Meanwhile, following the mega camp on Sunday, there will be no vaccination on Monday, the release said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 805 new Covid cases as against 809 on Saturday. After 929 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,616.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,03,684 samples tested.

Chennai reported 128 (120) new cases and Coimbatore 125 (134), said a health department data.