News

Covid-19: TN announces night curfew, Sunday lockdown; postpones Class 12 public exam

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 18, 2021

During the night curfew, private and public transport, including those by autorickshaws and taxis, shall not be allowed. (file picture)   -  PTI

The new measures are to be implemented from April 20 to curb the pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the postponement of class 12 public examination, complete lockdown on Sundays and effective April 20, night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

After Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a high-level meeting here to review the Covid-19 scenario in the state, the government announced measures, including the Sunday lockdown, to help prevent the rapid rise in the spread of the virus.

Though the class 12 public examination is deferred, the ongoing practicals would be conducted as per plan, the government said in an official release.

Initially, the government had planned to hold the Higher Secondary Second Year exams from May 3 to May 21.

During the night curfew, private and public transport, including those by autorickshaws and taxis, shall not be allowed.

Visit to beaches, zoos and all tourist destinations like Nilgiris and Kodaikanal are barred.

Published on April 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.