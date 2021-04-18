Covid-19: TN announces night curfew, Sunday lockdown; postpones Class 12 public exam

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the postponement of class 12 public examination, complete lockdown on Sundays and effective April 20, night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.
After Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a high-level meeting here to review the Covid-19 scenario in the state, the government announced measures, including the Sunday lockdown, to help prevent the rapid rise in the spread of the virus.
Though the class 12 public examination is deferred, the ongoing practicals would be conducted as per plan, the government said in an official release.
Initially, the government had planned to hold the Higher Secondary Second Year exams from May 3 to May 21.
During the night curfew, private and public transport, including those by autorickshaws and taxis, shall not be allowed.
Visit to beaches, zoos and all tourist destinations like Nilgiris and Kodaikanal are barred.
