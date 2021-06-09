Covid-19: TN continues to report drop in new cases

Due to shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, for the second consecutive day, the State today reported low vaccination number with only 12,609 persons getting the jabs. It was just 14,928 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a further drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 17,321 on Wednesday. After 31,253 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,04,258.

There were 405 deaths and 1,70,332 samples tested.

Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 2,319 followed by Erode with 1,405; Chennai reported 1,345, and all the other districts saw cases below 1,000.