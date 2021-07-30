News

Covid-19: TN extends lockdown till August 9 without any additional relaxations

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 30, 2021

The state reported 1,947 new cases

Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till August 9 without any additional relaxation, says a government press release.

Meanwhile, for the second successive day the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 1,947 (on Thursday it was 1,859). This was mainly due to surge in daily cases in Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode districts, for the fourth consecutive day.

Chennai reported an increase in new cases to 215 (181 on Thursday); 230 in Coimbatore; and 171 in Erode.

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,57,611.

After 2,193 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,934.

The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,56,844 samples were tested.

Published on July 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.