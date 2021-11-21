Covid-19: TN inoculate over 18 lakh at special camps across the state

A total of 18,21,005 persons were vaccinated at the 10th special vaccination camp held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Of the total, the first dose was 6,72,580, and the second dose was 11,48,425, according to State government data.

So far, 75 per cent of people in the State have taken the first dose and 39.53 per cent the second dose, says a government press release.

There will be no vaccination on Monday, the release added.

New cases

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 756 new Coronavirus cases as against 765 on Saturday. After 847 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,722.

There were 14 deaths registered and 1,00,767/ samples tested.

Chennai reported 112 (118) new cases, and Coimbatore saw 130 (125) new cases, data said.