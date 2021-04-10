News

Covid-19: TN records 5,989 new cases on April 10, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 10, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 5,989 on Saturday.

However, after 1,952 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 37,673. There were 23 deaths and 84,546 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,977 cases; followed by Chengalpattu (615); Coimbatore (501) and Tiruvallur (212).

On Saturday, 1.27 lakh persons were provided with Covid-19 vaccination (1.18 lakh on Friday), according to State health department data.

Published on April 10, 2021

