Covid-19: TN reports 836 cases on March 15, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 15, 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 836 on Monday (759 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,60,562. After 553 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,149.

There were 4 death registered and 64,829 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 317 cases on Monday ((271 on Sunday) while the rest 36 districts there were less than 100 cases, according to the State health ministry.

Published on March 15, 2021
