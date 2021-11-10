News

Covid-19: TN reported 828 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 10, 2021

Chennai reported 127 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 828 new Covid-19 cases as against 835 on Tuesday. After 931 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,159.

There were 9 deaths registered and 1,01,143 samples tested.

Chennai reported 127 (131) new cases on Sunday, while Coimbatore 101 (98) new cases.

On Wednesday 1,22,233 persons were vaccinated as 1,25,580 persons on Monday, as per health department data.

Published on November 10, 2021

Covid-19
