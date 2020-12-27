News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,009 cases on December 27

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 27, 2020 Published on December 27, 2020

There was an additional 1,009 CoronaVirus in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,14,170.

After 1,091 Covid-19 patients were discharged, The number of active cases stood dropped to less than 9,000 with 8,947 active cases being reported.

There were 10 deaths and 64,283 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 290 cases while in all other 36 districts the number of infections was less than 100, the bulletin said.

Covid-19
coronavirus
