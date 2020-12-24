News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,035 new cases on December 24, 2020

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 24, 2020 Published on December 24, 2020

Among the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, Chennai is now the only district to report new coronavirus cases above 100. This is after Coimbatore reported 98 new cases in the 24 hours.

Chennai registered 296 new cases. Meanwhile, an additional 1,035 cases were reported, taking the total number of infections to 8,11,115. After the discharge of 1,120 Covid-19 patients, the number of active cases declined to 9,217.

Total deaths reported were 12 and around 70,993 samples were tested, according to data provided by the health department.

Tamil Nadu
