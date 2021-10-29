News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,039 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 29, 2021

Chennai reported 126 new cases while Coimbatore recorded 128 new cases

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,039 on Friday from 1,061 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to over 27 lakhs to 27,00,593.

After 1,229 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 11,850. The number of deaths registered was 12, and samples tested was 1,23,084.

Chennai reported 126 (135) new cases while Coimbatore added 128 (124).

On Friday, 99,500 persons were vaccinated as against 1,37,594 persons on Thursday.

