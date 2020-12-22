News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,052 new cases on December 22, 2020

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

There was an addition of 1,052 coronavirus cases, including one passenger who returned from the UK, in the State. Thus, the total number of infections in Tamil Nadu is 8,09,014. After 1,139 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,391.

There were 17 deaths and 65,357 samples tested.

Chennai reported 311 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 114 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
