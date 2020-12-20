News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,114 new cases on December 20

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 20, 2020 Published on December 20, 2020

An additional 1,114 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 8,06,891.

After 1,198 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 9,593.

There were 15 deaths registered and 72,967 samples tested.

Chennai reported 325 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 112 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, with the Perambalur district reporting zero cases, according to the state health department.

Covid-19
