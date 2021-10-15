News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,245 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 15, 2021

Chennai reported 167 fresh cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday declined to 1,245 from 1,259 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,84,641.

After 1,442 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 15,238. The number of deaths registered was 16 and 1,35,760 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 167 (163) new cases while Coimbatore added 139 (149).

On Friday, a total of 54,573 persons were vaccinated as against 57,996 on Thursday, as per health department data.

Published on October 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like