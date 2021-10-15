Covid-19: TN reports 1,245 new cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday declined to 1,245 from 1,259 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,84,641.

After 1,442 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 15,238. The number of deaths registered was 16 and 1,35,760 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 167 (163) new cases while Coimbatore added 139 (149).

On Friday, a total of 54,573 persons were vaccinated as against 57,996 on Thursday, as per health department data.