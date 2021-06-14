News

Covid-19: TN reports 12,772 new cases, 254 death

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 14, 2021

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported an additional 12,772 new coronavirus cases to take the total number of infections in the State to 23,66,493 After 25,561 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 1,36,884.

There were 254 deaths and 1,70,256 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,728, followed by Erode with 1,295 and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases

On Monday, a total of 2,58,701 persons were given Covid-19 vaccinations, according to the State health department data.

Published on June 14, 2021

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
