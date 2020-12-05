Covid-19: TN reports 1,366 new cases

1,366 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,88,920. After 1,407 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,882.

There were 15 deaths registered and 70,881 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 353 followed by Coimbatore with 137 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.