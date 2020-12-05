News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,366 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

1,366 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,88,920. After 1,407 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,882.

There were 15 deaths registered and 70,881 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 353 followed by Coimbatore with 137 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 05, 2020
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.