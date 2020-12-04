Covid-19: TN reports 1,391 new cases on December 4

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
An addition of 1,391 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 7,87,554. After 1,426 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,938.
There were 15 deaths registered and 70,378 samples tested.
In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 356; followed by Coimbatore with 139 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.
