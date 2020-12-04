News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,391 new cases on December 4

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

An addition of 1,391 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 7,87,554. After 1,426 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,938.

There were 15 deaths registered and 70,378 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 356; followed by Coimbatore with 139 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.

Covid-19
