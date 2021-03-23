Covid-19: TN reports 1,437 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the State rose by 1,437 on Tuesday (1,385 on Monday) to a total of 8,69,804. However, after record 902 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,145.

There were nine deaths and 76,128 samples tested.

Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 532 (496 on Monday), followed by Chengalpattu (149), and Coimbatore (146), says a State Health Ministry data.

Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR Scientist, in a tweet said, cases on rise in Chennai and few other districts in Tamil Nadu. Time to step up the surveillance, testing and tracing. Avoid gathering, stay home if you have any symptoms and wear a mask all times after leaving home.