News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,538 new cases, 22 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 29, 2021

Chennai reported 189 fresh cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 1,538 from 1,551 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,11,837.

After 1,753 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 17,322. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,61,974 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 189 (182) new cases while Coimbatore saw 209 (230) cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on August 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like