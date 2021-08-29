Covid-19: TN reports 1,538 new cases, 22 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 1,538 from 1,551 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,11,837.

After 1,753 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 17,322. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,61,974 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 189 (182) new cases while Coimbatore saw 209 (230) cases, according to State Health department data.