Covid-19: TN reports 1,544 new cases, 19 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 07, 2021

Chennai reported 194 fresh cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined marginally to 1,544 from 1,556 on Monday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,25,778.

After 1,576 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,205. Around 19 deaths were reported and 1,55,609 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 194 (169) while Coimbatore reported 217 (206) new cases, according to State Health department data.

On Tuesday, a total of 4,76,904 were vaccinated in the State.

