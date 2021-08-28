Covid-19: TN reports 1,551 new cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday increased slightly to 1,551 from 1,542 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,10,299.

After 1,768 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 17,559. The number of deaths registered was 21 and 1,62,641 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 182 (162) new cases, while Coimbatore saw 230 (232) cases, according to State Health department data.