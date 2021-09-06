Covid-19: TN reports 1,556 new cases, 18 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined marginally to1,556 from 1,592 on Sunday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,24,234.

After 1,564 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,256. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,55,609 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 169 (165) while Coimbatore reported 206 (229) new cases, according to State Health department data.

On Monday, a total of 5,29,749 were vaccinated in the State.