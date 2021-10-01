Covid-19: TN reports 1,597 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,597 from 1,612 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,65,386.

After 1,623 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,150. The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,53,288 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 190 (183) while Coimbatore reported 170 (176) cases, says State Health department data.

On Friday, a total of 2,79,008 persons were vaccinated, according to State Health department data.