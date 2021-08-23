Covid-19: TN reports 1,604 new cases, 25 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 1,604 from 1,630 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 26,02,489.

After 1,863 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 18,887. The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,53,068 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 172 while Coimbatore saw 195 additional cases, according to State Health department data.