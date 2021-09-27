Covid-19: TN reports 1,657 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,657 from 1,694 on Sunday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,58,923.

After 1,662 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,261. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,51,880 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 186 (190), while Coimbatore reported 189 (196) cases, according to State Health Department data.