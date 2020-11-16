Covid-19: TN reports 1,725 new cases

Tamil Nadu saw an additional 1,725 coronavirus cases, including four passengers who arrived by flight from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections in the State now is at 7,59,916.

After 2,384 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 15,765. Around 17 deaths were registered and 63,777 samples tested.

Chennai reported 497 cases, 7 deaths. About 612 patients discharged.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number of infections with 174 and Chengalpattu with 118 cases, according to data released by the State health ministry.