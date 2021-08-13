Covid-19: TN reports 1,933 new cases, 34 deaths

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,933 on Friday (1,942 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,84,969.
After 1,887 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,411.
The number of deaths registered was 34 and 1,59,564 samples were tested.
Chennai reported a decrease in new cases to 211 (217); Coimbatore also saw a drop to 236 (249). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...