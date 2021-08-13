Covid-19: TN reports 1,933 new cases, 34 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,933 on Friday (1,942 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,84,969.

After 1,887 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,411.

The number of deaths registered was 34 and 1,59,564 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a decrease in new cases to 211 (217); Coimbatore also saw a drop to 236 (249). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.