Covid-19: TN reports 1,990 new cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday increased marginally to 1,990 (1,986 on Saturday). However, Chennai reported a significant decrease in new cases to 175 (204) and Coimbatore also saw a drop to 230 (246). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,61,587.

After 2,156 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,524.

The number of deaths registered was 26 and 1,58,646 samples were tested.