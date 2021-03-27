Covid-19: TN reports 2,089 cases on March 27, 2021

2,089 New coronavirus cases were detected in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to a total of 8,52,463. However, after 1,241 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 12,157.

There were 9 deaths and 85,173 samples tested. Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 775 followed by Chengalpattu (186), Coimbatore (185), and Tiruvallur (110), says a State Health Ministry data.