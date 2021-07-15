News

Covid-19: TN reports 2,405 cases, 44 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 15, 2021

Coimbatore reported 256 new cases

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,405 (2,458 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,28,806.

After 3,006 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to less than 30,000 to 29,950.

The number of deaths registered was 49 and 1,46,665 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 256; Chennai 148 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

On Thursday, a total of 1,36,787 persons were vaccinated (2,07,259 on Wednesday).

