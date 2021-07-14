News

Covid-19: TN reports 2,458 new cases, 55 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 14, 2021

Coimbatore reported 270 cases

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,458 (2,505 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,26,401.

After 3,021 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 30,600.

The number of deaths registered was 55 and 1,46,394 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 270; Chennai 153 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

On Wednesday, a total of 2,07,259 persons were vaccinated (3,35,466 persons on Tuesday).

Covid-19
