Covid-19: TN reports 2,775 reports on July 11

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 11, 2021

The state registered 47 deaths

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,775 on Sunday (2,913 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,18,786.

After 3,188 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 32,307.

The number of deaths registered was 47 (Chennai reported zero deaths) and 1,48,182 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 298; Chennai 171 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 11, 2021

