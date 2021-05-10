Covid-19: TN reports 28,978 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 28,978 coronavirus cases on Monday (28,897 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 14,09,237. However, after 20,904 people were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,52,389.

There were 232 deaths registered and a total of 1,46,233 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 7,149 cases followed by Coimbatore (2,781); Chengalpattu (2,181); Madurai (1,024) and Tiruvallur (1,008).

On Monday, 94,890 Vaccines were administered across the State as against 25,448 on Sunday.