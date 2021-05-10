News

Covid-19: TN reports 28,978 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 10, 2021

The state witnessed 232 deaths on May 10

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 28,978 coronavirus cases on Monday (28,897 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 14,09,237. However, after 20,904 people were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,52,389.

There were 232 deaths registered and a total of 1,46,233 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 7,149 cases followed by Coimbatore (2,781); Chengalpattu (2,181); Madurai (1,024) and Tiruvallur (1,008).

On Monday, 94,890 Vaccines were administered across the State as against 25,448 on Sunday.

Published on May 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.