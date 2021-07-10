Covid-19: TN reports 2,913 new cases

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 3,000 to 2,913 (3,039 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,16,011.
After 3,321 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 32,767.
The number of deaths registered was 49 and 1,50,412 samples were tested.
Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 338; Chennai 174 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.
