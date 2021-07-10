News

Covid-19: TN reports 2,913 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 10, 2021

TN’s total number of active cases stands at 32,767

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 3,000 to 2,913 (3,039 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,16,011.

After 3,321 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 32,767.

The number of deaths registered was 49 and 1,50,412 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 338; Chennai 174 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.