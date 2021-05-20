Covid-19: TN reports 35,579 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in India for the third consecutive day on Thursday - higher than Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - by adding 35,579 cases (34,875 on Wednesday).

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, on Thursday added 29,911 infections (on Wednesday it was 28,348); Kerala - 30,491 (32,762); and Karnataka- 28,869 (34,281), according to Covid19india.org, a volunteer-driven crowdsourced site tracking the coronavirus in India.

After 25,368 covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 2,63,390.There were 397 deaths registered and 1,71,094 samples tested.

However, Chennai - the hub for the infections in the State - saw a drop in the number of infections to 6,073 as against 6,297 on Wednesday. The number of persons recovered was 6,537, which was higher than the new infections.

“Positive news for Chennai, today recovered cases (6,537) are more than new cases (6,037) after 24 days. Active cases drops by 659 to 47,667 from 48,000. Active cases 10 days growth rate reduced to 36% with negative growth in last 2 days,” Vijayanand- Covid Data Analyst, tweeted.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number of infections with 3,335 followed by Chengalpattu (2,092), Thiruvallur (1,791); Thiruppur (1,581); Erode (1,505); Madurai (1,269); Kanyakumari (1,096); and Thoothukudi (1004), says a State health ministry data.