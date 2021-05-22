News

Covid-19: TN reports 35,873 new cases on May 22

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 22, 2021

The state reported 448 deaths

The daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday declined marginally to 35,873 as against 36,184 cases on Friday.

Out of the 37 districts, the infection dropped in 23 districts with Chennai reporting the maximum drop with 5,559 new cases on Saturday, as against 5,913 on Friday.

After 25,776 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 2,84,278.

There were 448 deaths registered and 1,75,231 samples tested, according to State health department.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
