Covid-19: TN reports 3,882 more cases

Tamil Nadu saw an additional 3,882 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total infected in the State to 94,049. With 2,852 persons discharged, the number of active cases stood at 39,856.

Chennai saw another 2,182 cases added to take the total infection 60,533 in the city. Madurai overtook Chengalpattu to take the second spot with 297 infections. Chengalpattu reported 226 cases; Salem 162; Tiruvallur 147; Ramanathapuram 100 and the balance cases were distributed among other districts, including Kancheepuram (86) and Vellore (76). 31,521 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total dead increased to 1,264 after 63 patients died in the last 24 hours, said a health ministry bulletin.