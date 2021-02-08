Covid-19: TN reports 464 cases on February 8

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 464, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,42,261. After 495 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,354.

There were four death registered and 51,613 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 143 cases. Tenkasi district reported zero cases; while in the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.