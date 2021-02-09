Covid-19: TN reports 469 cases on February 9, 2021

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 469, to take the total number of infections to 8,42,730. After 491 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,328.

There were four death registered and 51,174 samples tested.

Chennai reported 139 cases. There was zero infection in Sivaganga district, while in the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.