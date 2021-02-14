Covid-19: TN reports 470 new cases

There was an addition of 470 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,45,120. After 479 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,260.

There were 6 deaths registered and 53,583 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 140 cases. In Ariyalur and Perambalur districts there wer zero cases, while in all the other 34 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

