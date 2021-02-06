News

Covid-19: TN reports 477 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 06, 2021 Published on February 06, 2021

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 477 to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,41,326. After 503 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,417.

There were 3 deaths registered and 53,256 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 156 cases. Zero infection cases were reported in Perambalur district, while in the other 36 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

