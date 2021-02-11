News

Covid-19: TN reports 481 new cases on February 11, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 481 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,43,690. After 490 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,294.

There were six deaths registered and 55,755 samples tested.

Chennai reported 146 cases. There was zero infection in Ariyalur district, while in the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

