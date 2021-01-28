News

Covid-19: TN reports 503 new cases on January 28

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported 503 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 8,36,818. After 544 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,629.

There were 6 deaths registered and 52,457 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 151 cases. Kallakurichi district reported zero infections. In the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.

Published on January 28, 2021
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
